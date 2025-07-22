A Bullish Trend In The Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Commodity prices have maintained a bullish trend since 2020, supported by macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, and are likely to continue rising into 2026.
  • Key drivers include persistent inflation, weaker U.S. dollar, elevated interest rates, and trade barriers, all favoring higher commodity prices.
  • The Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF offers diversified commodity exposure, outperforming the composite index in the first half of 2025.
  • HGER is a liquid, actively managed ETF with solid risk management, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking commodity portfolio diversification.
Currency trader on video call from his home office

Alistair Berg

Commodity prices are highly sensitive to interest rates, the world’s reserve currency, the U.S. dollar, trade issues, economic trends, and the geopolitical landscape.

In Q2 2025, a composite of the top 29 commodities trading on the U.S. and U.K. exchanges

