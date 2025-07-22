Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathy J. Warden - Chair, CEO & President

Kenneth B. Crews - Corporate Vice President & CFO

Todd B. Ernst - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

David Egon Strauss - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Douglas Stuart Harned - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Gavin Eric Parsons - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Jason Michael Gursky - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Kristine T. Liwag - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Myles Alexander Walton - Wolfe Research, LLC

Richard Tobie Safran - Seaport Research Partners

Robert Alan Stallard - Vertical Research Partners, LLC

Ronald Jay Epstein - BofA Securities, Research Division

Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Seth Michael Seifman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Sheila Karin Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Northrop Grumman's Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. My name is Josh, and I will be your operator today.

[Operator Instructions]

I would like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Todd Ernst, Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. Ernst, please proceed.

Todd B. Ernst

Thanks, Josh, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Northrop Grumman's Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Before we start, matters discussed on today's call, including guidance and outlooks for 2025 and beyond, reflect the company's judgment based on information available at the time of this call. They constitute forward-looking statements pursuant to safe harbor provisions of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in today's press release and our SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual company results to differ materially.

Today's call will include non-GAAP financial