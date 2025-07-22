MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mohit Kabra - Group CFO & Director

Rajesh Magow - Co-Founder, Group CEO & Director

Vipul Garg - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Aditya Chandrasekar - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Aditya Suresh - Macquarie Research

Gaurav Rateria - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Manik Taneja - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division

Manish Adukia - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Sachin Shrikant Salgaonkar - BofA Securities, Research Division

Vijit Jain - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Vipul Garg

Hello, everyone. I'm Vipul Garg, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations at MakeMyTrip Limited and welcome to our fiscal 2026 first quarter earnings webinar. Today's event will be hosted by company's leadership team comprising Rajesh Magow, our Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer; and Mohit Kabra, our Group Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, this live event is being recorded by the company and will be made available for replay on our IR website shortly after the conclusion of today's event. At the end of these prepared remarks, we will also be hosting a Q&A session.

Furthermore, certain statements made during today's event may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provision of U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to inherent uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Any forward-looking information relayed during this event speaks only as of this date, and the company undertakes no obligation to update the information to reflect changed circumstances. Additional information concerning these statements is contained in the Risk Factors, Forward-Looking Statements section of the company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 16, 2025. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC or from the company's Investor Relations