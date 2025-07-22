5 Ideal "Safer" Dividend Buys From Bloomberg's July Watch List

Jul. 22, 2025 2:52 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bloomberg's 50 Companies to Watch leverages catalysts like new leadership, AI, and policy shifts to identify high-potential stocks for 2025.
  • Yield-based 'dogcatcher' analysis spotlights 15 dividend payers with strong free cash flow, with five 'IDEAL' stocks signaling safer, buy-worthy dividends.
  • Top ten dividend focus stocks project an average 16.69% net gain by July 2026, with risk profiles generally below market averages.
  • Investors should prioritize stocks with free cash flow yields above dividend yields, and watch for price pullbacks to achieve fair value entry points.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Dog Afraid of Independence Day Fireworks

adogslifephoto/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is from analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence who track 2,000 companies in industries from apparel and autos to finance and food as reported in the December, 2024 Bloomberg Businessweek’s annual The Year Ahead

Get The Full Bloomberg Dividend Focus 50 Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article.

Catch A Dog On Facebook about 10AM the morning of every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, a Fredrik Arnold live video highlights one portfolio candidate on the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on all your favorite, least favorite or curiousity stock tickers to make them eligible for inclusion in future FA follower reports.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.25K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KLAC--
KLA Corporation
AVGO--
Broadcom Inc.
FOX--
Fox Corporation
WM--
Waste Management, Inc.
EMR--
Emerson Electric Co.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News