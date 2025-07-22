Wereldhave N.V. (WRDEF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Wereldhave N.V. (OTCPK:WRDEF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 4:00 AM ET

A. W. de Vreede - CFO & Member of the Management Board

Matthijs Storm - CEO & Member of the Management Board

Matthijs Storm

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Wereldhave First Half 2025 Results Webcast. I'm here today together with our CFO, Dennis de Vreede. We're glad to report the results to you today.

I'll take you through some as usual, and you can ask your questions towards the end of the presentation. However, the check box at the bottom of the screen is already available. Please type in all the questions that you have. And as usual, we'll deal with all the questions towards the end of the presentation. Let's start with the key messages.

I think most of you have already touched on this. We have raised our guidance for the direct result per share from EUR 1.780 to EUR 1.75-1.85. The key drivers of raising result is not only acquisitions that we've done in Luxembourg, but also smaller acquisition in Tilburg. But in addition to that, also the operational results, in particular, the 6% growth in like-for-like net rents has contributed significantly to the guidance for Wereldhave.

Regarding disposal, also important to mention, I think you've all noticed that in the first quarter, we have sold shopping center Winkelhof center in Leiderdorp for EUR 56 million. In the second quarter, we have sold shopping center Roselaar in Roosendaal, EUR 40 million in line with the latest book value. And in addition, we have sold 2 smaller Belgium projects for EUR 12 million, also in line with the latest book values. I also need to add that disposals, Roosendaal and the Belgium ones have closed post balance sheet, so they're not still yet in our loan to view, but then get back