Even though it's one of the oldest and largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) stock has been stuck in a rut in recent years. The baby powder scandal has weighed on the stock price
Johnson & Johnson Stock Could Be Waking Up
Summary
- Johnson & Johnson's stock appears undervalued, as sluggish revenue growth and margin contraction are offset by raised full-year guidance and a rebounding outlook.
- Both Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments show promising pipeline developments, with MedTech's growth and robotics ambitions offering future upside.
- Despite a dip in free cash flow, J&J's dividend remains attractive, with a solid 3.18% yield and a 62-year growth streak, supporting shareholder returns.
- Technical indicators signal bullish momentum, and with a low P/S ratio and improving fundamentals, I am initiating a buy rating for J&J.
