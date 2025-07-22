Nissan Motor Co. (OTCPK:NSANY) no longer can be evaluated from an investment standpoint as an automaker that has hit a temporary rough patch or one mired in one of the industry’s periodic downturns. Nissan’s dire situation is deep-seated, potentially lethal and
Nissan Will Bring A Fringe Hybrid Tech To U.S. In Bid To Reverse Tailspin
Summary
- Nissan's troubles are deep, with survival at stake. Equity holders risk being impacted if reorganization occurs.
- The new CEO's recovery plan focuses on cost-cutting, plant closures, and a pivot to hybrid technology to regain competitiveness.
- Despite raising $4.5 billion in junk bonds, Nissan's turnaround hinges on management execution and industry trends, with government support as a possible safety net.
- Given the high-risk and uncertain outlook, I recommend Sell on Nissan stock but will monitor for signs of a successful turnaround.
