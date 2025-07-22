Oakmark Global Concentrated Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary

Performance highlights
Contributors
- Charles Schwab (SCHW)
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)
- Capital One Financial (COF)
Detractors
MARKET ENVIRONMENT
Global equities finished higher during the quarter with 9 of 11 GICS sectors posting positive returns. By sector, information technology and financials contributed the most to market performance while health care and energy were the sole detractors. By country, all countries contributed with the U.S. driving most of the positive market momentum followed by Japan.
PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
The portfolio’s return was 5.17% (Net) for the reporting period. This compares to the MSCI World Index that returned 11.47% for the same period.
Top contributors:
- Charles Schwab was a contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered investment banking and brokerage firm’s stock price rose relatively steadily throughout the period as it reported solid first-quarter 2025 earnings. The earnings were highlighted by net new assets, net interest margin, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS), all besting consensus expectations. Management emphasized that Schwab should benefit from the current volatile market environment and is confident in achieving the high end of its EPS guidance for the year. We continue to believe Schwab is a best-in-class brokerage business with a long runway for future growth.
- Bayer was a contributor during the quarter. The German-headquartered pharmaceutical and agricultural company delivered a solid firstquarter 2025 that outperformed expectations, driven primarily by Pharma segment performance. This was an encouraging sign of organizational restructuring translating to results. In addition, expectations built throughout the quarter for the Supreme Court decision on whether to hear Bayer’s appeal in its RoundUp litigation. The court requested the Solicitor General’s input, which we believe implies good odds for Supreme Court review which could put an end to RoundUp litigation.
- Capital One Financial was a top contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered consumer finance company’s stock price rose as it completed its acquisition of Discover Financial in May and reported solid first-quarter 2025 earnings headlined by broadly improving credit metrics. Management has identified over $2 billion of expense and revenue synergies from the merger, which it expects to realize over the next 24 months. We continue to view Capital One as a disciplined, tech-forward and well-capitalized company and look forward to seeing how the Discover acquisition adds value.
Top detractors:
- ConocoPhillips was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered oil and gas exploration and production company’s stock price declined sharply in April due to market uncertainty, as there were concerns about reduced oil demand from potential trade wars and retaliatory tariffs. This market backdrop overshadowed solid first-quarter 2025 earnings with total production exceeding consensus expectations. In our view, ConocoPhillips’ assets are among the highest quality in the industry. We appreciate management’s prioritization of shareholder returns and believe the company is well-positioned for future growth.
- Fiserv was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered financial software and payment processing company’s stock price declined due to concerns that its payment volumes are slowing. Despite this, management reiterated its full-year guidance, emphasizing that volumes are expected to improve during the second half of the year and that the company has several levers to sustain high revenue growth. We met with management and continue to appreciate their focus on long-term sustainable growth and shareholder value creation. In our view, Fiserv is well-positioned to benefit from the secular trend toward digital payments and banking.
- IQVIA Holdings (IQV) was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered provider of biopharma services saw its stock price decline amidst uncertainty related to possible price controls on drugs, concerns about potential pharma tariffs and government agency budget cuts. IQV’s first-quarter results in its Contract Research Organization segment held up better than peers and its Technology and Analytic Solutions segment is performing well, but the overall outlook for the near-term is weak due to a slowdown in biopharma R&D spending. This pressure notwithstanding, we believe the company’s intermediate and long-term prospects remain solid. With the shares trading close to an all-time low multiple and management stepping up the level of repurchases, we believe that IQV is an attractive investment today.
PORTFOLIO POSITIONING
- Alibaba Group (BABA)(OTCPK:BABAF) is a global technology leader providing internet infrastructure, e-commerce and online financial and internet content services through its subsidiaries. The company holds dominant positions in e-commerce and cloud computing and we think it is primed to increase its market share as it has made significant investments to become an early Chinese AI leader. Despite solid fundamentals and promising recent performance we believe the stock remains undervalued relative to its potential upside. This created the opportunity to initiate a position in what we view as a well-managed company that is focused on divesting from lower quality assets and increasing shareholder returns.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)(BDX) is a global medical technology company that markets a broad range of essential medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. BD has achieved leading share positions in nearly all of its product categories by combining continuous innovation, low-cost manufacturing and consistently high reliability. The combination of an out-of-favor healthcare sector, temporary macro headwinds that have weighed on growth, and backward-looking concerns over free cash conversion have pressured the stock. These short-term concerns have provided us with the opportunity to purchase shares in what we view as a high-quality business with improving margins and an attractive long-term growth outlook at a significant discount to historical valuation levels.
- BMW (OTC:BMWKY) is a leading global manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. BMW commands excellent brand equity within the premium automotive segment, which tends to grow faster and enjoy better pricing dynamics than the broader automotive market. In our view, BMW’s management team is strong both operationally and strategically, basing key decisions on long-term value creation. They have positioned themselves well for success as electric vehicle demand grows, since they have a higher share globally in EVs than in ICE cars. Their position here will be further supported by the launch of their first electric-first platform, the Neue Klasse, later this year. Due to a high degree of localization, they are also better positioned to deal with tariffs than peers, in our view. Concerns over trade policy and both demand and competition in China presented the opportunity to initiate a position in BMW, an iconic brand with the strong balance sheet, cash flow generation, and technological savvy necessary to potentially deliver strong long-term results for shareholders.
- BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF)(OTCQX:BNPQY) is one of the world's largest banks with operations in more than 60 countries and the largest in Europe. We like that BNP is a highly diversified business with a best-in-class deposit franchise. In our view, the bank is well-positioned for profitable growth as it focuses on optimizing high-potential business segments, executing value-accretive acquisitions, and driving operating leverage via continued cost control. Despite strong fundamental results, the stock trades at a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value due to French macro concerns, manageable regulatory uncertainty, and a lower interest rate environment. This created the opportunity to purchase shares in a well-managed company with strong underlying profitability and meaningful upside potential that should be a relative beneficiary in a falling rate environment.
- DSV (OTCPK:DSDVF) is a transportation and logistics company that offers supply chain solutions to customers across the globe. The company is an exceptionally well-managed freight forwarder with a team that has continuously delivered industry-leading profit margins. The company recently acquired Schenker, the fourth largest freight forwarder in the world, which we think will further expand DSV's capabilities and offer attractive synergies. DSV has created and grown shareholder value over the past decade by successfully acquiring and integrating companies in this fragmented market, which we expect to continue while maintaining its strategy of increasing volumes, while maintaining best-in-class profitability.
We eliminated the following position(s) during the period:
- Danone (OTCQX:DANOY)(OTCQX:GPDNF)
- Fiserv
- Fresenius Medical Care (FMS)(OTCPK:FMCQF)
- Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)(OTCPK:LLDTF)
OUTLOOK
For more than a decade, those of us who practice “value investing”—especially in overseas markets— witnessed U.S. growth/momentum stocks soar. We asserted that this trend was unsustainable as it was mostly driven by both weak foreign currencies as well as valuation expansion by U.S. growth stocks. Year-to-date, we are witnessing the unraveling of this paradigm. At the same time, the fundamentals of what we view as the most attractively priced global region, European equities, have improved thus driving more investor interest. As the valuation spread expanded during the last 10 years, our view was that the greater the spread was, the harder it would be to maintain it. We remain confident in our belief that given the large valuation spread that still exists, we will continue to benefit from this change.
AVERAGE ANNUALIZED TOTAL RETURNS (%)
|
QTD
|
YTD
|
1 yr
|
3 yrs
|
5 yrs
|
10yrs
|
Since inception
|
Global Concentrated Strategy Gross of Fees
|
5.37
|
10.97
|
14.84
|
14.98
|
14.85
|
8.56
|
8.70
|
Global Concentrated Strategy Net of Fees
|
5.17
|
10.54
|
13.96
|
14.09
|
13.97
|
7.72
|
7.80
|
MSCI World Index
|
11.47
|
9.47
|
16.26
|
18.31
|
14.55
|
10.66
|
7.54
|
MSCI World Value Index
|
5.38
|
10.45
|
15.94
|
13.48
|
13.47
|
7.69
|
5.17
Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Composite inception: 03/31/2007
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The gross performance presented above does not reflect the deduction of investment advisory fees. All returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains and the deduction of transaction costs. The client’s return will be reduced by the advisory fees and other expenses it may incur in the management of its account. The advisory fee, compounded over a period of years, will have an adverse effect on the value of the client’s portfolio.
|
Understanding the risks
All investments carry a certain degree of risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that an investment will provide positive performance over any time period. Because the strategy is non-diversified, the performance of each holding will have a greater impact on the strategy's total return and may make the returns more volatile than a more diversified investment strategy. Equity investments are subject to market risk or the risk that stocks will decline in value in response to such factors as adverse company news, industry developments or a general economic decline. Foreign securities presents risks that in some ways may be greater than investments in U.S. investments. Those risks include: currency fluctuation; different regulation, accounting standards, trading practices and levels of available information; generally higher transaction costs; and political risks. Value stocks may fall out of favor with investors and underperform growth stocks during given periods.
This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy, sell or hold a security or an investment strategy, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor’s objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors.
The information, data, analyses, and opinions presented herein (including current investment themes, the portfolio managers’ research and investment process, and portfolio characteristics) are for informational purposes only and represent the investments and views of the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. as of the date written and are subject to change without notice.
The specific securities identified and described in this report do not represent all the securities purchased, sold, or recommended to advisory clients. There is no assurance that any securities discussed herein will remain in an account’s portfolio at the time one receives this report or that securities sold have not been repurchased. It should not be assumed that any of the securities, transactions, or holdings discussed herein were or will prove to be profitable.
Glossary
The MSCI World Index (Net) is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the global equity market performance of developed markets. The index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country. This benchmark calculates reinvested dividends net of withholding taxes. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index.
The MSCI World Value Index (Net) captures large- and mid-cap securities exhibiting overall value style characteristics across 23 Developed Markets. The value investment style characteristics for index construction are defined using three variables: book value-to-price, 12-month forward earnings-to-price, and dividend yield. The Total Return Index (Net) includes reinvested dividends net of foreign withholding tax. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index.
