United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is a well-known package delivery company, but it has had some challenges lately, and it might not seem like an exciting stock to invest in. However, I believe there is a contrarian opportunity to buy this stock now at
UPS: A Big Potential Beneficiary Of Humanoid Robots And Drones Yielding Nearly 7%
Summary
- UPS is undervalued after a post-pandemic decline, offering a contrarian opportunity with a compelling 6.6% dividend yield and share buybacks planned.
- Earnings are projected to grow in 2026 and 2027, supporting the sustainability of the dividend and potential for multiple expansion.
- Automation, humanoid robots, and drones could transform UPS operations, significantly improving profit margins and investor sentiment over the next few years.
- Risks include Amazon competition, economic headwinds, and a possible dividend cut, but upside potential outweighs these concerns at the current valuation.
