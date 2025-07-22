Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
David Alan Dykstra - Vice Chairman & COO
David L. Stoehr - Executive VP & CFO
Richard B. Murphy - Vice Chairman & Chief Lending Officer
Timothy S. Crane - CEO, President & Director
Conference Call Participants
Brendan Jeffrey Nosal - Hovde Group, LLC, Research Division
Nicholas Joseph Holowko - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Benjamin Tyson Gerlinger - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
David John Chiaverini - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
David Joseph Long - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Jared David Wesley Shaw - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Jeffrey Allen Rulis - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division
Christopher Edward McGratty - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division
Terence James McEvoy - Stephens Inc., Research Division
Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Nathan James Race - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Operator
Welcome to Wintrust Financial Corporation's Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2025 [Technical Difficulty] Executive Officer; David Dykstra, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer; and Richard Murphy, Vice Chairman and Chief Lending Officer.
As part of their reviews, the presenters may make reference to both the earnings press release and the earnings release presentation. Following their presentation, there will be a formal question-and-answer session.
During the course of today's call, Wintrust management may make statements that constitute projections, expectations, beliefs or similar forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated or projected in any such forward-looking statements. The company's forward-looking assumptions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the information discussed during this call are detailed in our earnings press release and in the company's most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Also, our remarks may reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Our
- Read more current WTFC analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts