Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 22, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Enrique Javier Beltranena Mejicano - President, CEO & Director
Holger Blankenstein - Executive Vice President of Airline Commercial & Operations
Jaime Esteban Pous Fernandez - Senior VP & CFO
Ricardo Martinez - Corporate Participant
Conference Call Participants
Abraham Fuentes Salinas - Santander Investment Securities Inc., Research Division
Alberto Valerio - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Duane Thomas Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Guilherme G. Mendes - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Jens Spiess - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Pablo Monsivais Mendoza - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Rogério Araújo - BofA Securities, Research Division
Shannon Doherty - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Stephen Trent - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Thomas John Fitzgerald - TD Cowen, Research Division
Operator
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Volaris Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that we are recording this event. This event is also being broadcast live via webcast and can be accessed through the Volaris website.
At this point, I would like to turn the call over to Ricardo Martinez, Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead, Ricardo.
Ricardo Martinez
Good morning, and thank you for joining the call. With us is our President and CEO, Enrique Beltranena; our Airline Executive Vice President, Holger Blankenstein; and our Chief Financial Officer, Jaime Pous. They will be discussing the company's second quarter 2025 results. Afterwards, we will move on to your questions. Please note that this call is for investors and analysts only.
Before we begin, please remember that this call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to several factors that could cause the
- Read more current VLRS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts