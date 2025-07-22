Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCPK:PEYUF) is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company's portfolio basins are located
Peyto: An Excellent Bet For The Gas Play
Summary
- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas. They comprise approximately 1.1 million acres of exploitation.
- Demand for natural gas for electricity production has grown by 2.8% YoY, and it is expected that as global GDP continues to grow, and even more so due to the.
- Peyto's management team has done an extraordinary job, discovering a total of 11.2 TCFe, which represents a spectacular growth of 21% CAGR from 1998 to 2024.
- While EBITDA for 1Q2025 was $187.3 million, the value for 1Q2024 was $187 million. Current EV/EBITDA ratio is 5.03x.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.