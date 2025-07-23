A Pair Trade Opportunity By Duke Energy's Fixed Income

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We present for consideration a credit risk-free pair trade: long DUKB (baby bond) and short DUK-A (preferred), capitalizing on mean reversion between these two Duke Energy securities.
  • Duke Energy's stable capital structure, strong credit ratings, and reliable dividend history support the safety of taking an exposure to its debt.
  • DUK-A is currently overvalued relative to both DUKB and especially Duke's senior bonds.
  • Risk-averse investors can consider a pair trade. Directional investors - switching from DUK-A to DUKB or senior bonds for better value.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Trade With Beta get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Portrait of a bearded nobleman in a royal costume holding a calculator and cash, demonstrating a mix of medieval regalia

Deagreez/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Relative Value.

Overview

2025 has been an interesting year so far, and by the looks of things, it seems to me that the "interesting" part is not over yet. The US tariffs question is still to be resolved, as

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.82K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DUKB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Short DUK-A

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DUK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DUK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DUK
--
DUKB
--
DUK.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News