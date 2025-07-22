Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) offers diagnostics, medical imaging systems and surgical products focused on women's health and well-being. I anticipate Hologic’s gross margin will be under pressure in the upcoming quarter due to
Hologic Q3 Preview: Tariff Pressure And Undervalued Stock Price, Initiate With Buy
Summary
- I am initiating a Buy rating on Hologic, Inc. with a fair value of $81, as current risks are priced in.
- Hologic's strong diagnostic portfolio, recurring consumables revenue, and expanding assay menu support long-term growth in women's health.
- Short-term margin pressure from tariffs is expected, but normalization and margin expansion should resume from FY26 onward.
- Despite risks from customer concentration and a costly acquisition, Hologic's capital allocation and reduced leverage strengthen the HOLX stock investment case.
