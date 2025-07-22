Beazer Homes USA: Patience Will Pay Off With This Homebuilder

Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite recent underperformance and declining profitability, I remain optimistic about Beazer Homes USA for long-term investors due to its undervaluation.
  • Short-term headwinds include falling backlog, lower margins, and rising cancellation rates, all driven by weak housing market conditions and high interest rates.
  • Management is expanding community count and investing for future growth, though near-term cash flow and debt levels will be pressured.
  • The persistent U.S. housing shortage and eventual rate cuts should drive demand, making BZH attractive for patient, long-term investors despite current challenges.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Suburban home at sunset with lawn and garden visible

Tony Anderson

Back in late November of last year, one company that I took another crack at was Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH). I have long been bullish about the firm. Since upgrading the company from

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones
34.64K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOV, HOVNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BZH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BZH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BZH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News