Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Evan T. Scott - Senior VP & CFO

James D. Taiclet - Chairman, President & CEO

Maria A. Ricciardone - VP, Treasurer & Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Kristine T. Liwag - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Myles Alexander Walton - Wolfe Research, LLC

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Peter J. Arment - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Robert Alan Stallard - Vertical Research Partners, LLC

Ronald Jay Epstein - BofA Securities, Research Division

Scott Stephen Mikus - Melius Research LLC

Sheila Karin Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and welcome, everyone, to the Lockheed Martin Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Maria Ricciardone, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Maria A. Ricciardone

Thank you, Sarah, and good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone to our second quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Joining me today on the call are Jim Taiclet, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Evan Scott, our Chief Financial Officer.

Statements made in today's call that are not historical fact are considered forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see today's press release and our SEC filings for a description of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

We have posted charts on our website today that we plan to address during the call to supplement our comments. These