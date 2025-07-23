IBM Earnings Preview: Cash Flow Multiples Are Much More Reasonable

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.91K Followers

Summary

  • IBM is scheduled to report their Q2 ’25 financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025.
  • Analyst consensus is expecting earnings per share of $2.64 on $16.59 billion in revenue and $3.19 billion in operating income for expected y-o-y growth of 9%, 5%, and 11%, respectively.
  • If IBM hits the +5% consensus revenue estimate for Q2 ’25, it will be the first time the stock has seen +5% revenue growth in any quarter since September ’23.

IBM Canada Head Office Building in Markham near Toronto, Ontario.

JHVEPhoto

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to report their Q2 ’25 financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025.

Analyst consensus is expecting earnings per share of $2.64 on $16.59 billion in revenue and $3.19 billion in operating income for

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.91K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About IBM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IBM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBM
--
IBM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News