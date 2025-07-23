Shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) have been a modest performer over the past year, adding just 6%. Unlike the market, which has hit new highs, Chubb shares remain about 7% below their pre-Liberation Day level, amid concerns about peaking underwriting profitability. Q2 results should help
Chubb: Sufficiently Cheap To Buy After A Solid Q2 (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Chubb's Q2 results dispelled concerns about peaking underwriting profitability, with strong premium growth and a record-low combined ratio highlighting its disciplined approach.
- The company's global scale and brand strength allow it to shift capital to favorable markets, supporting consistent outperformance in underwriting versus peers.
- While insurance premium growth is decelerating and margins may be near peak, Chubb's investment income and capital return programs bolster its earnings outlook.
- With shares below my $300 fair value and Q2 showcasing strong fundamentals, I upgrade CB stock to a 'buy' as a great company at a good price.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.