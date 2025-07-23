SAP SE (SAP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Alexandra Christine Kasper Steiger - Global Head of Investor Relations
Christian Klein - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Dominik Asam - CFO & Member of Executive Board
Conference Call Participants
Adam Dennis Wood - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Ben Castillo-Bernaus - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Charles Brennan - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Frederic Emile Alfred Boulan - BofA Securities, Research Division
Jackson Edmund Ader - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Johannes Schaller - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Mark L. Moerdler - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Michael Briest - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Michael James Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, R Division
Mohammed Essaji Moawalla - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the SAP Q2 and Half Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Alexandra Steiger, Global Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Alexandra Christine Kasper Steiger
Good evening, everyone, and welcome. Thank you for joining us. With me today are CEO, Christian Klein; and CFO, Dominik Asam. On this call, we will discuss SAP's second quarter 2025 results. You can find the deck supplementing this call as well as our quarterly statement on our Investor Relations website.
During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, the Risk
- Read more current SAP analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts