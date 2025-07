The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 22, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Allen J. Mistysyn - Senior VP of Finance & CFO

Heidi G. Petz - Chairman, CEO & President

James R. Jaye - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Conference Call Participants

Aleksey V. Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Aron Ceccarelli - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division

Arun Shankar Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Charles Edward Cerankosky - Northcoast Research Partners, LLC

Christopher S. Parkinson - Wolfe Research, LLC

David L. Begleiter - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Garik Simha Shmois - Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division

Ghansham Panjabi - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Gregory Scott Melich - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Jeffrey John Zekauskas - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

John Ezekiel E. Roberts - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

John Patrick McNulty - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Joshua David Spector - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Kevin William McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners, LLC

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Michael Joseph Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

Michael Joseph Sison - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Patrick David Cunningham - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Patrick Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Vincent Stephen Andrews - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for joining the Sherwin-Williams Company's review of second quarter 2025 results and our outlook for the third quarter and full year of 2025. With us on today's call are Heidi Petz, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; Al Mistysyn, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Lang, Chief Accounting Officer; and Jim Jaye, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications. This conference call is being webcast simultaneously in listen-only mode by ACCESS Newswire via the Internet at