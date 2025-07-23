“Staying up in quality” was a consensus trade coming into 2025. While there was bullishness on Wall Street, the thinking was that elevated interest rates and still-troubled conditions for indebted companies would result in strong-balance-sheet and high-free-cash-flow firms outperforming their lower-quality
SPHB: Don't Chase High-Beta Right Now
Summary
- SPHB has surged 45% since mid-April, outperforming quality-focused ETFs, but this high-beta rally may be short-lived.
- Despite strong technical momentum and a breakout above resistance, bearish seasonality in August-September warrants caution.
- SPHB trades at a discount to the S&P 500 and is heavily weighted in Information Technology, but carries high volatility risk.
- I maintain a hold rating on SPHB; after a 60% rally, it's not prudent to chase this speculative trade ahead of a historically weak period.
