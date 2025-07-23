Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) stock is down more than 35% this year as investor sentiment towards it has soured, with VMEO's management team demonstrating their willingness to ramp up investments to drive future growth. This has led to lower earnings and margin
Vimeo: Upside Hinges On Strong Enterprise Bookings Growth
Summary
- VMEO stock is down 35% as investors deal with Enterprise segment bookings slowdown and declining Adjusted EBITDA.
- The Enterprise segment remains the key growth driver, as ongoing investments should lift bookings growth back to above 20%.
- The larger Self-Serve segment bookings grew 6% in Q1, reversing the trend of declining bookings, aided by price increases implemented last year.
- With 44% of its market cap in cash and continued FCF generation, I see limited downside at the current valuation.
- However, given the risks I see, the upside potential is not compelling enough, leading me to assign to a Hold rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.