Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) have been a disappointing performer over the past year, losing 9% of their value. Shares have missed out on a widespread equity market rally and now sit near a 52-week
Equity LifeStyle Properties Q2 Review: Sluggish Growth But Stable Core Business
Summary
- I maintain my 'hold' rating on Equity LifeStyle Properties, as its stable, recurring revenue and secure dividend are offset by weak seasonal demand and a lack of near-term catalysts.
- Q2 results were in-line, with solid core property income and impressive insurance cost reductions, but transient and home sales segments remain under pressure.
- ELS's balance sheet is strong, leverage is down, and the 3.3% dividend yield is safe, supporting long-term income growth for patient investors.
- Valuation remains elevated relative to sector peers, and without a clear catalyst, I see no reason to upgrade to 'buy' until shares yield above 3.5%.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.