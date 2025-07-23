In early February 2025, I wrote my last article about BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF), and in the article I explained that I see BASF as still undervalued, but it
Strong Euro, Weak Growth: BASF Continues To Struggle In The Second Quarter
Summary
- BASF remains a 'Hold' due to macroeconomic headwinds, tariff uncertainties, and management's cautious outlook despite limited downside risk.
- Recent results show declining sales, earnings, and free cash flow, with management lowering 2025 guidance and citing currency and tariff impacts.
- The planned sale of the coatings business could strengthen the balance sheet, but free cash flow remains weak, limiting debt repayment flexibility.
- Growth potential exists in semiconductors and China, but BASF's cyclical nature and lack of recession resilience warrant continued caution.
