Oakmark International Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary

MARKET ENVIRONMENT
International equities finished higher during the quarter with all GICS sectors posting positive returns. By sector, financials and industrials contributed the most to market performance. By country, all countries contributed with Japan and Canada being the standouts.
PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
The portfolio’s return was 17.13% (net) for the reporting period. This compares to the MSCI World ex USA Small Cap Index that returned 16.82% for the same period.
Top contributors:
- iM Financial Group was a contributor during the quarter. The South Korea-headquartered regional bank’s stock price appreciated steadily throughout the period as it posted better-than-expected first-quarter 2025 earnings that highlighted a recovery in net profit and lower credit costs. In addition, iM showed its commitment to Korea’s corporate Value-Up program by aggressively repurchasing stock and we expect this trend to continue through the end of the year. We believe governance in Korea is changing (e.g. Value-Up and Commercial Act Amendment), so an inflection is warranted in the banks’ historically discounted book value trading multiples due to higher payouts and better allocation of capital retained. iM Financial Group management refers to “quality growth, not quantity growth” about its nationwide initiative and we believe their operating expense-light and credit-disciplined approach is a prudent way to establish proof of concept when expanding outside its core region.
- Atea was a contributor during the quarter. The Norway-headquartered IT consulting and services company’s stock price rose as it reported first-quarter 2025 results. Organic growth was strong, driven by robust performance in Norway and Denmark. In addition, Atea released guidance that forecasts healthy increases in sales and earnings before interest and tax. We are excited to see how the company’s Danish operations may potentially benefit from CEO Steinar Sonsteby’s increased oversight and believe the stock offers attractive upside.
- BNK Financial Group was a contributor during the quarter. The South Korea-headquartered regional bank’s stock price appreciated relatively steadily throughout the period as it posted first-quarter 2025 earnings. Credit quality was worse than expected, but we appreciate the company’s commitment to buying back shares as part of the Value-Up initiative. We met with management and remain confident in their ability to improve profitability over time.
Top detractors:
- TeamViewer was a detractor during the quarter. The Germany-headquartered application software company’s stock sold off after it delivered first-quarter 2025 results. In our view, the sell-off was more corrective in nature as the results were relatively in line with our expectations and the stock had climbed in prior weeks. In addition, management reaffirmed full-year guidance, which is loaded towards the second half of 2025. In our view, TeamViewer is trading at an extremely attractive valuation and the market is not properly appreciating its improving resilience and quality due to its growing Enterprise business, which was recently enhanced by the acquisition of 1E.
- Gerresheimer AG was a detractor during the quarter. The Germany-headquartered life sciences tools and services company’s stock price sharply declined in early June after cutting fiscal-year 2025 guidance, citing temporary demand weakness. Despite this headwind, we continue to believe that pharma packaging is a structurally growing business that generates attractive returns. We appreciate Gerresheimer’s commitment to investing in new capacity for high-value syringes, devices, and vials, which we believe should drive it to unlock further value over the long term.
- Azelis Group was a detractor during the quarter. The Belgium-headquartered specialty chemical distributor’s stock price declined after it delivered first-quarter 2025 results that fell short of consensus expectations. These disappointing results were driven by a tariff-related slowdown clashing with a cost structure geared for growth. Azelis also had temporary internal issues from ERP migration at a key business. We met with management soon after and appreciate their plan to respond while still focusing on the long term.
PORTFOLIO POSITIONING
We initiated the following position(s) during the period:
- Amplifon (OTCPK:AMFPF) is the world's largest hearing aid retailer. Amplifon is well-positioned in a number of major Western markets where the company benefits from attractive demographics, rising life expectancy and increasing device penetration. Notably, manufacturers have limited brand awareness and retailers play a critical part in the value chain, providing consultative input to customers, which is difficult to disintermediate and enhances Amplifon's scale and buying power. A cyclical slowdown in Europe and overblown technological concerns have driven the company's valuation to its lowest level in over 10 years, providing an attractive entry point in a company that we expect to see meaningful organic growth, generate healthy returns and cash flow, and deploy capital in a value accretive manner.
- Ayala Land (OTCPK:AYAAF)(OTCPK:AYAAY) is the largest private sector landowner in the Philippines. In our view, the Philippines is one of most attractive emerging markets to invest in, given demographic tailwinds and a consumption-driven economy. Concerns about an oversupplied condo market in Metro Manila have created an attractive entry point, allowing us to initiate a position with the stock trading near book value for the first time in over 20 years. We expect the multiple to re-rate higher given our view that return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) will positively inflect as the company is no longer in land accumulation mode but instead focused on developing that land into profitable estates, for which the company has a long track record of success.
- Bakkafrost (OTCPK:BKFKF)(OTCPK:BKFKY) is the leading Nordic fish producer within an attractive niche: large 6kg Salmon. In our view, the salmon industry is structurally attractive, with increasingly favorable supply and demand dynamics, and spot prices approaching a cyclical trough. Moreover, Bakkafrost's unique location (mostly Faroe Islands) and vertical integration allow it to produce larger and healthier fish than their competition. This makes Bakkafrost one of the rare companies that can achieve both a price premium and a cost advantage simultaneously. Recently, cyclical forces and idiosyncratic operational issues have weighed on the company's stock price. This provided us the opportunity to initiate a position in a dominant company with an excellent and aligned management team that presents an attractive risk/reward.
- Jenoptik (OTCPK:JNPKF) is a leading supplier of high-end optics and photonics solutions for semiconductor, medical, metrology, and traffic safety equipment. Jenoptik has a strong competitive position, driven by hard-to-replicate products and sticky, long-term relationships with top-tier semiconductor companies. In particular, Jenoptik serves as the sole supplier for critical components in lithography machines which we believe positions the business to grow alongside industry leader ASML. Despite its strong outlook, the stock is trading at a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value due to a weak semiconductor cycle. This created the opportunity for us to purchase shares in a well-managed company that we think is poised to capitalize on favorable long-term demand trends, an improved business mix and other self-help initiatives.
- Misumi Group (OTCPK:MSUXF)(OTCPK:MSSMY) produces factory automation (FA) and die set components through a combination of fabless and internal manufacturing, while also distributing branded third-party FA components and industrial supplies. By standardizing customer procurement and leveraging its extensive supply chain, Misumi Group created the broadest offering in the marketplace, expedited delivery times and increased quality reliability. Supplementing manufactured offerings with third party FA components and industrial supplies over a decade ago created a one-stop shop for FA and die set customers that we believe is unmatched today. We like that the company's scale and catalog of unique offerings should position it to continue to gain share from a long tail of small competitors. Underwhelming recent guidance and, in our view, exaggerated competitive concerns have weighed on Misumi Group’s share price, but we believe the company's fundamentals remain attractive and were happy to purchase shares in a company with an improving outlook that is trading at a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value.
We eliminated the following position(s) during the period:
- Babcock International (OTCPK:BCKIF)(OTCPK:BCKIY)
- dormakaba Holding (OTCPK:DRRKF)(OTCPK:DRMKY)
- Elekta Cl B (OTCPK:EKTAF)(OTCPK:EKTAY)
- International Workplace Group (OTCPK:IWGFF)
- IONOS Group
- Wickes Group
OUTLOOK
For more than a decade, those of us who practice “value investing”—especially in overseas markets— witnessed U.S. growth/momentum stocks soar. We asserted that this trend was unsustainable as it was mostly driven by both weak foreign currencies as well as valuation expansion by U.S. growth stocks. Year-to-date, we are witnessing the unraveling of this paradigm. At the same time, the fundamentals of what we view as the most attractively priced global region, European equities, have improved thus driving more investor interest. As the valuation spread expanded during the last 10 years, our view was that the greater the spread was, the harder it would be to maintain it. We remain confident in our belief that given the large valuation spread that still exists, we will continue to benefit from this change.
AVERAGE ANNUALIZED TOTAL RETURNS (%)
|
QTD
|
YTD
|
1 yr
|
3 yrs
|
5 yrs
|
10yrs
|
Since inception
|
International Small Cap Strategy Gross of Fees
|
17.41
|
27.29
|
27.73
|
20.16
|
16.94
|
8.22
|
10.72
|
International Small Cap Strategy Net of
Fees
|
17.13
|
26.68
|
26.49
|
18.98
|
15.79
|
7.15
|
9.36
|
MSCI World ex USA SC Index
|
16.82
|
20.79
|
22.92
|
13.40
|
9.82
|
6.64
|
N/A
|
MSCI World ex USA SC Value
|
14.72
|
21.40
|
23.72
|
14.61
|
12.49
|
6.49
|
7.40
Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Composite inception: 10/31/1995
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The gross performance presented above does not reflect the deduction of investment advisory fees. All returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains and the deduction of transaction costs. The client’s return will be reduced by the advisory fees and other expenses it may incur in the management of its account. The advisory fee, compounded over a period of years, will have an adverse effect on the value of the client’s portfolio.
| Understanding the risks
All investments carry a certain degree of risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that an investment will provide positive performance over any time period. Foreign securities present risks that in some ways may be greater than investments in U.S. investments. Those risks include: currency fluctuation; different regulation, accounting standards, trading practices and levels of available information; generally higher transaction costs; and political risks. Value stocks may fall out of favor with investors and underperform growth stocks during given periods. Smaller companies' stocks often involve more risk than the stocks of larger companies. Stocks of small companies tend to be more volatile and have a smaller public market than stocks of larger companies. Small companies may have a shorter history of operations than larger companies, may not have as great an ability to raise additional capital and may have a less diversified product line, making them more susceptible to market pressure.
This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy, sell or hold a security or an investment strategy, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor’s objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors.
The information, data, analyses, and opinions presented herein (including current investment themes, the portfolio managers’ research and investment process, and portfolio characteristics) are for informational purposes only and represent the investments and views of the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. as of the date written and are subject to change without notice.
The specific securities identified and described in this report do not represent all the securities purchased, sold, or recommended to advisory clients. There is no assurance that any securities discussed herein will remain in an account’s portfolio at the time one receives this report or that securities sold have not been repurchased. It should not be assumed that any of the securities, transactions, or holdings discussed herein were or will prove to be profitable.
Glossary
The MSCI World ex USA Small Cap Index (Net) is designed to measure performance of small-cap stocks across 22 of 23 Developed Markets (excluding the United States). The index covers approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country. This benchmark calculates reinvested dividends net of withholding taxes. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index.
The MSCI World ex USA Small Cap Value Index (Net) captures small cap securities exhibiting overall value style characteristics across 22 of 23 Developed Markets countries (excluding the United States). The value investment style characteristics for index construction are defined using three variables: book value-to-price, 12-month forward earnings-to-price, and dividend yield. The Total Return Index (Net) includes reinvested dividends net of foreign withholding tax. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index.
©2025 Harris Associates L.P. All rights reserved.
