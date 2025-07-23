Oakmark Japan Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary

takasuu/iStock via Getty Images

Performance highlights

Contributors

TechnoPro Holdings (OTCPK:TCCPY)(OTCPK:TXHPF)(OTCPK:TCCNY)

TIS Inc (OTCPK:TISNF)

Sugi Holdings (OTCPK:SGIPF)

Detractors

MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Japanese equities finished higher during the quarter despite initially falling in response to the market shocks of U.S. tariffs. Key indices rebounded quickly and appreciated healthily after President Donald Trump declared a 90-day pause on these tariffs for many countries, assuaging investor concerns. Core inflation continued to accelerate during the quarter, and the Bank of Japan emphasized that it remains vigilant of these trends and is ready to raise rates as needed in the future. In addition, the yen appreciated moderately during the period, and we continue to believe that the country has exited its multidecade period of deflation and that interest rates will normalize over the medium term.

PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

The portfolio’s return was 10.73% (Net) for the reporting period. This compares to the MSCI Japan Index that returned 11.36% for the same period.

Top contributors:

TechnoPro Holdings was a contributor during the quarter. The Japan-headquartered human resource and employment services company’s stock price rose sharply in May amidst ongoing rumors of going private. We met with management and appreciate their focus on continuing to find growth opportunities. In our view, TechnoPro has two primary options to continue growing: acquiring companies inside Japan or going private with the help of a strategic partner that can help further cultivate the business. We continue to monitor the possibility of TechnoPro going private and appreciate management’s commitment to driving strong shareholder returns.

TIS Inc. was a contributor during the quarter. The Japan-headquartered IT consulting and services company’s stock price rose as it delivered solid 2024 results that outperformed consensus expectations. The results were driven by healthy sales and operating profit. In addition, TIS announced a YEN 42 billion share buyback and issued 2025 guidance. We met with management and appreciate their focus on being an industry consolidator and improving the company’s return on equity. In our view, TIS is well-positioned to unlock further value.

Sugi Holdings was a contributor during the quarter. The Japan-headquartered drug retail company’s stock price rose after it delivered strong 2024 results and 2025 guidance that outperformed consensus expectations. Sugi’s 2025 guidance forecasts healthy sales and earnings before interest, tax, and amortization growth. In our view, the forecast signals confidence in both the company and synergy realization from the I&H deal. We continue to believe that Sugi is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing role of drugstores in dispensing prescriptions.

Top detractors:

Misumi Group was a detractor during the quarter. The Japan-headquartered industrial machinery and supplies and components company’s stock price declined amidst concerns about potential tariff impacts and broader market uncertainty. During the period, Misumi Group acquired the U.S.-based business Fictiv for USD 350 million. In our view, this asset should be very complementary as it is a rapidly growing company that produces components that go into end products. We continue to appreciate Misumi Group’s track record of value-creating innovation and believe that it has healthy long-term growth prospects.

Olympus was a detractor during the quarter. The Japan-headquartered health care equipment company’s stock price declined amidst tariff concerns and after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued import alerts for specific Olympus devices. Despite these headwinds, we continue to see the company as a great medical business with dominant market positions in several segments. We appreciate management’s efforts to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and globalize its team, which we believe should have it well-positioned for future success.

NAKANISHI Inc. was a detractor during the quarter. The Japan-headquartered health care equipment company’s stock price declined amidst concerns surrounding global macro tensions. During the month, the company launched a YEN 3 billion buyback program that is expected to be completed this year. We continue to believe NAKANISHI can leverage its strong global market positions and technological advantages to unlock further value.

PORTFOLIO POSITIONING

We did not initiate any new positions during the period.

We did not eliminate any positions during the period.

OUTLOOK

For more than a decade, those of us who practice “value investing”—especially in overseas markets— witnessed U.S. growth/momentum stocks soar. We asserted that this trend was unsustainable as it was mostly driven by both weak foreign currencies as well as valuation expansion by U.S. growth stocks. Year-to-date, we are witnessing the unraveling of this paradigm. At the same time, the fundamentals of what we view as the most attractively priced global region, European equities, have improved thus driving more investor interest. As the valuation spread expanded during the last 10 years, our view was that the greater the spread was, the harder it would be to maintain it. We remain confident in our belief that given the large valuation spread that still exists, we will continue to benefit from this change.

AVERAGE ANNUALIZED TOTAL RETURNS (%)

QTD YTD 1 yr 3 yrs 5 yrs 10yrs Since inception Japan Strategy Gross of Fees 10.93 16.73 28.42 17.51 10.21 8.32 9.93 Japan Strategy Net of Fees 10.73 16.31 27.48 16.64 9.39 7.52 9.12 MSCI Japan Index 11.36 11.73 13.88 15.03 8.76 6.07 7.02 TOPIX (JPY) 11.31 12.97 15.93 15.62 9.03 6.46 7.43 Click to enlarge

Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Composite inception: 08/31/2011

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The gross performance presented above does not reflect the deduction of investment advisory fees. All returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains and the deduction of transaction costs. The client’s return will be reduced by the advisory fees and other expenses it may incur in the management of its account. The advisory fee, compounded over a period of years, will have an adverse effect on the value of the client’s portfolio.

Understanding the risks All investments carry a certain degree of risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that an investment will provide positive performance over any time period. Equity investments are subject to market risk or the risk that stocks will decline in response to such factors as adverse company news or industry developments or a general economic decline. Non-U.S. investments involve risks such as currency fluctuation, political and economic instability, lack of liquidity and differing legal and accounting standards. These risks are magnified in emerging markets. This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy, sell or hold a security or an investment strategy, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor’s objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. The information, data, analyses, and opinions presented herein (including current investment themes, the portfolio managers’ research and investment process, and portfolio characteristics) are for informational purposes only and represent the investments and views of the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. as of the date written and are subject to change without notice. The specific securities identified and described in this report do not represent all the securities purchased, sold, or recommended to advisory clients. There is no assurance that any securities discussed herein will remain in an account’s portfolio at the time one receives this report or that securities sold have not been repurchased. It should not be assumed that any of the securities, transactions, or holdings discussed herein were or will prove to be profitable. Glossary The MSCI Japan Index is designed to measure the performance of the Japanese equity market. The index includes large- and mid-cap stocks and covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Japan. This benchmark calculates reinvested dividends net of withholding taxes. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index. The TOPIX, also known as the Tokyo Stock Price Index, is a capitalization-weighted index of all companies listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index. ©2025 Harris Associates L.P. All rights reserved. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.