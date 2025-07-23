Ingredion: A New Recipe For Profitability (And Why It's A Buy)

IWA Research
266 Followers

Summary

  • Ingredion's business reorganization and focus on higher-margin and growth segments are driving improved profitability and strong free cash flow.
  • The company maintains an excellent financial position with well-managed debt maturities and robust shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks.
  • Valuation analysis suggests Ingredion is undervalued, supported by recent efficiency gains and a favorable long-term outlook.
  • I rate INGR stock a 'Buy', as it is well-positioned to benefit from consumer demand recovery and ongoing investments in innovative ingredient solutions.

Cola soft drink with ice cubes, soda fizzy drink in Cold two glass on gray background

Narong KHUEANKAEW/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and Financials

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) is a leading ingredient solutions company with global operations, providing sweeteners and starches, but also higher-potential ingredients such as prebiotic fibers, plant-based proteins, and more to the food/beverage market. With a recent plan

This article was written by

IWA Research
266 Followers
As of 2025, I've got over 10 years of researching companies. In total, throughout my investing life, I estimate that I researched (in depth) well over 1000 companies, from commodities like oil, natural gas, gold and copper to tech like Google or Nokia and many emerging market stocks, which I believe could help me provide useful content for readers. After writing my own blog for about 3 years, I decided to switch to a value investing-focused YouTube channel, where I researched hundreds of different companies so far. I would say my favorite type of company to cover are metals and mining stocks, but I am comfortable with several other industries, such as consumer discretionary/staples, REITs and utilities.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INGR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INGR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INGR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News