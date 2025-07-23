The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Robin Halpern - VP & Head of Investor Relations

James Quincey - Chairman & CEO

John Murphy - President & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Stephen Robert Powers - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Filippo Falorni - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Christopher Carey - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Robert Ottenstein - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Peter Grom - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Peter Galbo - BofA Securities, Research Division

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Carlos Alberto Laboy - HSBC Global Investment Research

Robert Moskow - TD Cowen, Research Division

Operator

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Coca-Cola Company's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that the purpose of this conference is to talk with investors, and therefore, questions from the media will not be addressed. Media participants should contact Coca-Cola's Media Relations department if they have any questions.

I would now like to introduce Ms. Robin Halpern, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Halpern, you may now begin.

Robin Halpern

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'm here with James Quincey, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and John Murphy, our President and Chief Financial Officer. We've posted schedules under Financial Information in the Investors section of our company website. These reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures that may be