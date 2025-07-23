AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Katherine Turlington - Investor Relations Analyst

Peter Federico - President, CEO & Director and Chief Investment Officer

Bernice Bell - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Harter - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Crispin Love - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Trevor Cranston - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Bose George - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Jason Weaver - JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC, Research Division

Jason Stewart - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division

Eric Hagen - BTIG, LLC, Research Division

Richard Shane - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Harsh Hemnani - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the AGNC Investment Corp. Second Quarter 2025 Shareholder Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Katie Turlington in Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Katherine Turlington

Thank you all for joining AGNC Investment Corp. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Before we begin, I'd like to review the safe harbor statement. This conference call and corresponding slide presentation contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All such forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the Reform Act. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from those forecasts due to the impact of many factors beyond the control of AGNC. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those