While low-volatility funds typically overweight defensive areas like consumer staples and utilities, Fidelity’s Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) is designed to provide a balanced sector exposure across the overall market. With significant exposure to mega and large caps
FDLO: Low Volatility And A Strong Tracking Record
Summary
- FDLO offers balanced sector exposure, emphasizing mega and large caps, especially in technology, for growth while maintaining low volatility compared to peers.
- The fund's sector-neutral approach and selective stock picking drive strong profitability and historical earnings growth, justifying its premium valuation among low-volatility ETFs.
- FDLO outperforms most low-volatility peers on returns and risk-adjusted metrics, though it lags the broader market; its volatility remains among the lowest in its category.
- I believe FDLO is well-suited for investors seeking defensive growth, combining higher growth potential with minimized downside risk amid current market uncertainties.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.