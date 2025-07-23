Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
William McDowell - Vice President of Investor Relations
Saumya Sutaria - Chairman & CEO
Sun Park - Executive VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Albert Rice - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC
Andrew Mok - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Matthew Gillmor - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Justin Lake - Wolfe Research, LLC
Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division
Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Benjamin Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Benjamin Mayo - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division
Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Benjamin Rossi - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Ryan Langston - TD Cowen, Research Division
John Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Kevin Fischbeck - BofA Securities, Research Division
Operator
Good morning. Welcome to Tenet Healthcare Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
I'll now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. McDowell, you may begin.
William McDowell
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I am Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. We're pleased to have you join us for a discussion of Tenet's second quarter 2025 results as well as a discussion of our financial outlook.
Tenet's senior management participating in today's call will be Dr. Saumya Sutaria, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Sun Park, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Our webcast this morning includes a slide presentation, which has been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website, tenethealth.com. Listeners to this call are advised that certain statements made during our discussion today are forward-looking and represent management's
- Read more current THC analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts