Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William McDowell - Vice President of Investor Relations

Saumya Sutaria - Chairman & CEO

Sun Park - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Albert Rice - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Andrew Mok - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Matthew Gillmor - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research, LLC

Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Benjamin Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Benjamin Mayo - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division

Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Benjamin Rossi - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Ryan Langston - TD Cowen, Research Division

John Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Kevin Fischbeck - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Tenet Healthcare Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. McDowell, you may begin.

William McDowell

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I am Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. We're pleased to have you join us for a discussion of Tenet's second quarter 2025 results as well as a discussion of our financial outlook.

Tenet's senior management participating in today's call will be Dr. Saumya Sutaria, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Sun Park, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our webcast this morning includes a slide presentation, which has been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website, tenethealth.com. Listeners to this call are advised that certain statements made during our discussion today are forward-looking and represent management's