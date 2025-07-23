Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Zachary Freedman - Head of Investor Relations
Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman - President, CEO & Director
Mandy Yang - EVP & CFO
Raghuveer Belur - SVP, Co-founder & Chief Products Officer
Conference Call Participants
Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division
Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division
Maheep Mandloi - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division
Dylan Nassano - Wolfe Research, LLC
Mark W. Strouse - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Christopher Dendrinos - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Enphase Energy's Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Zach Freedman. Please go ahead.
Zachary Freedman
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Enphase Energy's Second Quarter 2025 results. On today's call are Badri Kothandaraman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Mandy Yang, our Chief Financial Officer; and Raghu Belur, our Chief Products Officer.
After the market closed today, Enphase issued a press release announcing the results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. During this conference call, Enphase management will make forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to our expected future financial performance, market trends, the capabilities of our technology and products and the benefits to homeowners and installers, our operations, including manufacturing, customer service and supply and demand, anticipated growth in existing and new markets, the timing of new product introductions and regulatory tax, tariff and supply chain matters. These forward-looking statements involve
- Read more current ENPH analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts