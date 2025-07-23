Pfizer: Building The Next Oncology Empire
Summary
- $43Bn Seagen acquisition positions Pfizer to dominate the $140Bn antibody-drug conjugate market.
- Numerous potential blockbusters launching pre-2030 should strengthen its oncology portfolio to offse patent cliff impact.
- Pfizer's 7% yield is well-covered at an 85% FCF payout ratio with a committed dividend growth strategy.
- Trading at 8.2x forward P/E versus 10.8x 5-yr average, DCF shows 70%+ upside potential.
