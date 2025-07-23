ContextLogic ( OTC:LOGC ), better known by its former brand Wish.com, went from a high-flying e-commerce marketplace to ending in obscurity, after huge financial losses. That rocky history is what makes it an attractive investment today, as the company

I have been investing and trading in my personal account for over 7 years now, with respectable profits. I focus on Commodities, iGaming & Casinos and cheap asset heavy businesses. I like to hold my investments for longer periods, but here and there I make some shorter trades when I see the market wrongly pricing a companies upcoming earnings. I am currently pursuing a degree in quantitative finance, but am keeping my fundamental analysis skills fresh by writing articles for Seeking Alpha.Some of my current favourites: Uranium ($SRUUF), Better Collective ($BETCO.ST), Valaris ($VAL), Genting Berhad ($3182.KL) and St. Joe ($JOE)

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.