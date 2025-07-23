ContextLogic (OTC:LOGC), better known by its former brand Wish.com, went from a high-flying e-commerce marketplace to ending in obscurity, after huge financial losses. That rocky history is what makes it an attractive investment today, as the company
Forgotten Tax Assets Are ContextLogic's Path To Value
Summary
- ContextLogic's troubled past created $2.9B in net operating losses, now a key investment thesis as the company pivots from e-commerce to tax asset monetization.
- Current cash per share is $6.7, with likely $5.9 per share in potential tax asset value, offering significant upside if realized.
- The new partnership with BC Partners brings $150M in committed capital and experienced M&A support, greatly increasing acquisition and value-unlock probability.
- With strong cash reserves and a high likelihood of a deal in 6–12 months, LOGC offers attractive risk/reward for investors seeking special situation plays.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.