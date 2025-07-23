Shareholders in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) have experienced a lost decade of growth and the only exciting aspect of the investment has been the dividend. The past decade was fueled by technology as cloud computing, software as a service ((SaaS)), and artificial
Verizon One Of My Largest Contrarian Plays With Big Upside Potential And Large Dividends
Summary
- Verizon is deeply undervalued, trading at under 10x FCF and earnings, with a 6%+ dividend yield and decades of dividend growth.
- Recent Q2 results beat expectations, with raised guidance for EBITDA, EPS, and FCF, signaling operational strength and management confidence.
- Falling interest rates could be a major catalyst, reducing debt servicing costs and expanding margins, while ongoing cash flow covers dividends and debt.
- Despite past underperformance and high debt, I see Verizon as a top contrarian play for value and income investors seeking yield and potential re-rating.
