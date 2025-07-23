Strategy's 4th Preferred Stock: STRC Is Here To Attack Money Market Funds
Summary
- Strategy's capital structure is a masterclass in financial engineering, creating a Bitcoin-backed yield curve to attract diverse investor capital efficiently.
- The new STRC preferred stock is designed as a low-duration, high-yield instrument to directly compete with money market funds, offering superior yield and stability.
- STRC's price stabilization mechanisms ensure principal preservation and yield competitiveness, drawing capital away from traditional cash equivalents and fueling further Bitcoin accumulation.
- I remain bullish on Strategy's common and preferreds, as each issuance strengthens the capital stack, increases intrinsic value, and perpetuates the Bitcoin accumulation flywheel.
