ASML: The Case For 2026 Growth (Upgrade)

Uttam Dey
3.39K Followers

Summary

  • ASML's Q2 results beat expectations, but management's cautious 2026 outlook and China exposure spooked markets, creating a discount opportunity.
  • Despite headwinds, ASML is aggressively buying back shares, signaling strong management confidence in future growth and boosting EPS potential.
  • Valuation multiples are at decade lows; I see ASML as undervalued with potential for 30% upside as industry fundamentals remain robust.
  • Pessimism is overdone—AI chip demand and resilient customer spending support my upgrade to Buy, viewing this dip as a buying opportunity.
Dollar symbol

alxpin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Last week, the world’s most advanced maker of semiconductor equipment and tools, ​​ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), reported its Q2 earnings for CY25, which disappointed markets with its forward-looking outlook.

While ASML’s management signaled growth for the year looks

This article was written by

Uttam Dey
3.39K Followers
Uttam is a growth-oriented investment analyst whose equity research primarily focuses on the technology sector. Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud software are some of the key sectors that are regularly researched and published by him. His research also focuses on other areas such as MedTech, Defense Tech, and Renewable Energy. In addition, Uttam also authors The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter along with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on the newsletter as well as on this platform. Their newsletter gets regularly cited by leading publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, etc. Prior to publishing his research, Uttam worked in Silicon Valley, leading teams for some of the largest technology firms in the world, including Apple and Google.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News