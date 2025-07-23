Kingstone Companies: Staying Bullish Even After Pullback

The Software Side of Life
4.91K Followers

Summary

  • Kingstone benefits from key competitors exiting the NY market, creating a clear path to scale and improve its competitive position.
  • Strong Q1 results, with 23% growth in direct premiums and 45% EBITDA growth, highlight improving profitability and pricing power.
  • Valuation is highly attractive, trading at just 6.4x 2026 EPS, with potential for a significant re-rating as KINS executes and gains visibility.

A house and a dollar symbol balanced on a seesaw

Richard Drury

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is a niche insurance provider, primarily focusing on property and casualty insurance. The company is based in New York and operates via 700+ licensed agents and brokers with a focus on personal lines and commercial auto.

This article was written by

The Software Side of Life
4.91K Followers
Individual investor with hands-on experience in the equity markets. Largely focusing on Tech companies or major mispricings in the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KINS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KINS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KINS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News