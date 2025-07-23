Despite Excellent Capital Allocation Decisions, Netflix Seems Fairly Valued
Summary
- Netflix's long-term capital allocation strategy—prioritizing organic growth, global content investment, and avoiding dilutive acquisitions—has driven exceptional shareholder returns.
- International expansion and local content production have fueled robust global revenue growth, with non-English titles now a significant part of total viewing hours.
- Management's discipline in limiting share dilution and focusing on buybacks has preserved shareholder value, with only modest dilution since the IPO.
