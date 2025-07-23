Startups Aim To Improve AR Visualization Tools For The Future Of AI

Jul. 23, 2025 5:30 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , ,
Markit
3.43K Followers

Summary

  • Leveraging Pokémon Go's extensive data, Niantic Spatial is set to redefine digital mapping with more accurate visual positioning systems.
  • RP1 launched the first metaverse browser, with the goal of creating a digital twin of Earth, seamlessly blending physical and virtual environments.
  • Distance Technologies unveiled a glasses-free AR technology that projects volumetric content onto translucent surfaces.

Engineer wearing VR gear to visualize projects in the manufacturing factory on the control panel board

onuma Inthapong/E+ via Getty Images

Nearly 20 years after Keyhole sold to Alphabet Inc. in a deal that would effectively establish Google Maps, the Augmented World Expo rallied around the potential of digital cartography in the era of AI and augmented

This article was written by

Markit
3.43K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNAP--
Snap Inc.
WMT--
Walmart Inc.
SSNLF--
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
SONY--
Sony Group Corporation
ACEYY--
Acer Incorporated
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News