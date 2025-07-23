Nearly 20 years after Keyhole sold to Alphabet Inc. in a deal that would effectively establish Google Maps, the Augmented World Expo rallied around the potential of digital cartography in the era of AI and augmented
Startups Aim To Improve AR Visualization Tools For The Future Of AI
Summary
- Leveraging Pokémon Go's extensive data, Niantic Spatial is set to redefine digital mapping with more accurate visual positioning systems.
- RP1 launched the first metaverse browser, with the goal of creating a digital twin of Earth, seamlessly blending physical and virtual environments.
- Distance Technologies unveiled a glasses-free AR technology that projects volumetric content onto translucent surfaces.
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.