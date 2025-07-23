Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Kirkley - Senior EVP & CFO

John Bordelon - Chairman, President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Joseph Yanchunis - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Feddie Strickland - Hovde Group, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Home Bancorp Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Home Bancorp's Chairman, President and CEO; John Bordelon; and Chief Financial Officer, David Kirkley. Please go ahead, Mr. Kirkley.

David Kirkley

Thank you, Natasha. Good morning, and welcome to Home Bank's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Our earnings release and investor presentation are available on our website. I'd ask that everyone please refer to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements in the investor presentation and our SEC filings.

Now I'll hand it over to John to make a few comments about the second quarter. John?

John Bordelon

Thanks, David. Good morning, and thank you for joining our earnings call today. We appreciate your interest in Home Bank, and we -- as we discuss our results, expectations for the future and our approach to creating long-term shareholder value.

Yesterday afternoon, we reported second quarter net income of $11.3 million or $1.45 per share, up $0.08 from the first quarter and $0.43 from a year ago. Net interest margin expanded for the fifth consecutive quarter to 4.04% and our ROA increased by 2 basis points to 1.31%.

The second quarter's margin expansion was primarily driven by an 8 basis point increase in earning asset yields, stable interest-bearing deposit costs, loan growth and a 6% increase in noninterest-bearing deposits.