Navitas: Limited Short Squeeze Potential, But Still A Solid Bet

Deep Value Investing
7.29K Followers

Summary

  • Short interest is high at 24%, but days to cover is just 1.2, so a major short squeeze is quite unlikely.
  • The main pillar of my bull case is their shift to higher-margin data center power chips, like the 12 kW platform, which could be a fit for Nvidia's Blackwell/Rubin.
  • Higher copper prices due to tariffs could be a tailwind for Navitas, pushing more customers to adopt their power chips.
  • On the negative side, near-term volume has declined 27–28% vs. the 3-month average, suggesting fading market interest.
  • Overall, I reiterate my strong buy rating going into Q2 earnings. NVTS is now 16% of my portfolio.

Data Stream Powerful Futuristic Motherboard Chipset and CPU central processing unit

spawns/E+ via Getty Images

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) surfaced to the top of my screener after Monday's frenzy that led to a 30% jump in its share price.

To be transparent, after the partnership announcement with Nvidia back in May, I

This article was written by

Deep Value Investing
7.29K Followers
Small deep value individual investor, with a modest private investment portfolio, split approx. 50%-50% between shares and call options. I have a B.Sc. in aeronautical engineering and over 6 years of experience as an engineering consultant in the aerospace sector. The latter statement is not relevant in any way whatsoever to my investment style, but I thought to add it for self-indulgent purposes. I have a contrarian investment style, highly risky, and often dealing with illiquid options. How illiquid? Well, you can land a Jumbo on the spread and still have clearance for take-off. From time to time, I buy shares, mostly to not be categorized as a degen by my fellow investor friends, therefore the 50%-50% allocation. My timeframe tends to be between 3-24 months.I like stocks that have experienced a recent sell-off due to non-recurrent events, particularly when insiders are buying shares at the new lower price. This is how I often screen through thousands of stocks, mainly in the US, although I may own shares in banana republics. I use fundamental analysis to check the health of companies that pass through my screening process, their leverage, and then compare their financial ratios with the sector, and industry median and average. I also do professional background checks of each insider who purchased shares after the recent sell-off. I use technical analysis to optimize the entry and exit points of my positions. I mainly use multicolor lines for support and resistance levels on weekly charts. From time to time I draw trend lines, taken for granted, in multicolor patterns. Note: I tried to keep my introduction as real, and authentic as possible. I dislike empty suits, high-level BS, deep-level BS, unnecessary jargon, and self-indulgent, third-person written introductions with an air of superiority.Thanks for reading my introduction!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News