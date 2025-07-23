Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) is up a staggering 150%+ in the last six months alone. This has been significantly impacted by the company's strategic partnership with Nvidia (NVDA) announced in May
Navitas: Don't Get Burned By Bad Value Amid Speculative Nvidia Frenzy
Summary
- 150%+ stock price returns from Navitas over the last 12 months might seem strong, but this is a classic moment to be fearful when others are greedy.
- The Nvidia deal is strong, and Navitas's future top-line growth horizon is remarkably good. However, valuation constraints are real.
- I anticipate about a 30% downside over the next 12 months, meaning now is a time to trim, even though long-term returns should be good.
