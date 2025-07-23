RBB Bancorp (RBB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 2:00 PM ET

Johnny and Lynn will briefly summarize our results, which can be found in the earnings press release and investor presentations that are available on our Investor Relations website, and then we'll open up the call to your questions.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to RBB Bancorp's President and Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Lee. Johnny?

Johnny Lee

Thank you, Rebecca. Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Second quarter net income totaled $9.3 million or $0.52 per share and included $2.9 million of after-tax net income for an employee retention tax credit refund. The increase in net income was also driven by another quarter of solid loan growth and stable earning asset yields, which supported a $1.2 million increase in net interest income and a 4 basis point increase