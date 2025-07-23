CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Simonelli - Head of Investor Relations

Andrew Florance - President, Founder, CEO & Director

Christian Lown - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Tomasello - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Peter Christiansen - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Curtis Nagle - BofA Securities, Research Division

Alexei Gogolev - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Keen Fai Tong - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Jeffrey Meuler - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the CoStar Group's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Richard Simonelli, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Simonelli

Thank you very much. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss CoStar Group's second quarter 2025 results. Before I turn the call over to Andy Florance, CoStar's CEO and Founder; and Chris Lown, our CFO, I'd like to review our safe harbor statement. Certain portions of the discussion today may contain forward-looking statements, including the company's outlook and expectations for the third and fourth quarters and full year and beyond. Forward-looking statements may involve many risks uncertainties, assumptions and estimates and other factors that can actually cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

Important factors that can cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar Group's press release issued earlier today and in our filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, included under the heading Risk factors