Meme Stocks GameStop And AMC Have Been Replaced

U.S. strikes 'massive' trade deal with Japan; Ishiba to step down.



Coca-Cola (KO) confirms cane-sugar version coming to the U.S.



Cocoa costs drive another price hike at Hershey (HSY).



Powell should resign to maintain Fed independence - El-Erian.



PNC (PNC) to offer crypto trading in Coinbase (COIN) deal.



Surprise at Lockheed Martin (LMT) slashes Q2 earnings.



GM extends losses as tariff headwinds eclipse results.



Amazon (AMZN) acquires wearable personal AI company Bee.



DOE suspends student loan forgiveness for 2M borrowers.



House ending session early as GOP clashes over Epstein vote.

In Asia, Japan +3.5%. Hong Kong +1.6%. China flat. India +0.7%.

In Europe, at midday, London +0.5%. Paris +0.9%. Frankfurt +0.5%.

Futures at 7:00, Dow +0.4%. S&P +0.3%. Nasdaq +0.1%. Crude -0.7% to $64.84. Gold -0.3% to $3434.40. Bitcoin -0.5% to $118,604.

Ten-year Treasury Yield +2 bps to 4.36%

Companies reporting today include Google (GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA).



