CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) has evolved from a GPU cloud to being the stealth backbone of independent AI workloads hyperscalers never intended to power. Its $9 billion acquisition of Core Scientific triggered a healthy correction off highs, forming a falling wedge testing
CoreWeave: The Hidden Compute King Of AI
Summary
- CoreWeave holds a $25.9 billion revenue backlog, including OpenAI’s $11.9 billion deal, securing multi-year compute monetization.
- The company’s success-based CapEx model underwrites each megawatt with binding contracts, supporting $20–23 billion in 2025 investments.
- Despite a rich forward multiple, execution risk remains with concentrated mega-lab clients and rising interest and SBC expenses post-IPO.
- CoreWeave’s falling wedge pattern and RSI near neutral signal a potential trend reversal if price reclaims $187–$190, with support around $122.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CRWV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.