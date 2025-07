My thesis rests on Yum China Holdings' (NYSE: YUMC ) wide economic moat with strong brand recognition, experienced management, and a very efficient supply chain with a high degree of leverage over suppliers. Additionally, an aggressive business model has the firm expanding into 3rd

Just a plain 'ole opportunistic investor. +30 years diversified experience in financial services: credit analyst, high yield bond analyst, real estate portfolio manager, investment adviser. CFA, MBA. Formerly a lecturer in finance at major US university. My purpose as an author is to educate the investor especially the novice investor to enable a better approach to the due diligence of publically traded securities. "Knowledge Is Good"

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YUMC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.