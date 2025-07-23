Yum China Holdings: Accelerating Earnings Growth Is On The Menu

Summary

  • Yum China Holdings dominates the improving Western-style fast food industry in China and has a wide moat.
  • A commitment to opening over 1000 units/year will drive mid-double-digit EPS growth over the next three years.
  • YUMC’s free cash flow generation has returned to pre-covid levels and they are committed to a healthy return of capital to shareholders.
  • Choosing a 17.5x forward multiple with an expected EPS of $3.35 in 2026, my one-year price target is $58.
KFC chain store with customers on chinese national day

loveguli


Thesis

My thesis rests on Yum China Holdings' (NYSE:YUMC) wide economic moat with strong brand recognition, experienced management, and a very efficient supply chain with a high degree of leverage over suppliers. Additionally, an aggressive business model has the firm expanding into 3rd

