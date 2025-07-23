Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) rally was almost perfectly in line with the S&P 500 (SP500) increase since March 6. This fact suggests that the bullish opinion of mine was reasonable. A week before Meta's
Meta Q2 Earnings Preview: Spotlight On AI Narratives
Summary
- The last time Meta Platforms, Inc. failed to surpass the quarterly consensus EPS forecast was in FQ4 2022. Since then, the company has delivered an impressive streak of dual beats.
- Mark Zuckerberg is known for his ability to create strong narratives, and I expect him to shine again during the Q2 earnings call.
- META stock is not currently overbought, which is another clear positive ahead of what is expected to be a strong earnings release.
